Cloudy weather on forecast in Delhi today, no sign of rains

It was a cloudy Sunday morning in the national capital, with the minimum temperature settling at 30.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

According to the MeT department, the humidity level in the city recorded at 8.30 am was 54 per cent.

The weatherman has predicted cloudy weather throughout the day. But there is no possibility of rain, he added.

"The skies will remain cloudy and the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 38 degree Celsius," the weatherman said.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 30.3 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature settled at 39.6 degrees Celsius.

