Clashes during BJP rally in Kolkata, police use water cannon, teargas shells to disperse mob

Clashes erupted during the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rally in Kolkata, on Wednesday. Police used water cannon and teargas shells to disperse the mob.

Kolkata police also baton charged on the saffron party workers on Bepin Behari Ganguly Street. BJP workers were marching towards Lal Bazar protesting against All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) government.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, at least two people were killed and three others severely injured when bombs were hurled at them late Monday night in the Kankinara area of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, police said.

#WATCH: Kolkata police baton charge at BJP workers on Bepin Behari Ganguly Street. They were marching towards Lal Bazar protesting against TMC govt. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/RxIGPSqBGd — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2019

The TMC claimed that the victims were supporters of the party and were targeted by miscreants hired by the BJP, a charge denied by the saffron party.

The two deceased were identified as Mohammed Mukhtar and Mohammed Halim, police said.

Three people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the incident, they added.

State minister and TMC's district president Jyotipriya Mallick alleged that the victims were targeted by miscreants hired by the BJP because they had voted for the ruling party in the state in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections.

