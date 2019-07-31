CCD founder VG Siddhartha's body found in Netravati river: Was upset over Income Tax torture, friend claims | Updates

CCD founder and SM Krishna's son-in-law VG Siddhartha found dead

Cafe Coffee Day founder and owner VG Siddhartha's body has been found in the Netravati river in Karnataka's Mangaluru. Former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna's son-in-law VG Siddhartha went missing on Monday, the day he left Bengaluru for Sakleshpur where he has a house and one of his coffee estates. However, while on his way, he told his car driver Basavaraj Patil to drive towards Mangaluru after a short break at Sakleshpur to fresh-up. But he did not return.

Ever since the news of VG Siddhartha's disappearance broke, massive searches were launched for the Cafe Coffee Day founder. About 200 people, including policemen, coast guards, divers and fishermen were engaged in the search around the area in the Netravati river.

It was only 35 hours later that his body was recovered near Hoige Bazaar in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

#CafeCoffeeDay founder#VGSiddhartha found dead. Body recovered from the backwaters of netravati river. Mng Cop says body found at 6 AM.

body found in Netravati River after 35 hours of search operation.@indiatvnews pic.twitter.com/DG7OrkHalI — T Raghavan (@NewsRaghav) July 31, 2019

CCD founder VG Siddhartha's body found in Netravati river: Latest Updates

9:52 am: Sringeri MLA T D Rajegowda on VG Siddhartha: The family members have all decided that cremation will take place at his father's estate in Belur Taluk.

9:45 am: Congress leader Manish Tewari says VG Siddhartha was allegedly harassed and hounded to commit suicide by a DG of the Income Tax department.

My profound Condolences to #VGSiddhartha ‘s entire family. Very Very tragic what happened. Allegedly Harassed & hounded to commit Suicide by among others a yet unnamed DG of the Income Tax going by the document in the public space. May his soul rest in peace . — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) July 31, 2019

9:35 am: Huge growd gathers outside Wenlock hospital to pay last respects to CCD founder VG Siddhartha

Huge crowd ghethered outside Wenlock hospital to pay their last respects to #CafeCoffeeDay founder #VGSiddhartha. @indiatvnews pic.twitter.com/lVMXDBAG6J — T Raghavan (@NewsRaghav) July 31, 2019

9:21 am: Sringeri MLA T D Rajegowda, who also happens to be friend of VG Siddhartha, says: He was a little upset regarding the Income Tax torture, wanted to sell 2-3 properties to settle all the debts because he was having more assets than liabilities.

8:56 am: VG Siddhartha's postmortem completed at Wenlock hospital. He will be laid to rest at his Coffee estate in Chikamangaluru.

#CafeCoffeeDay founder #VGSiddhartha body's postmortem is completed at Wenlock hospital. Ambulance ready to shift his body. He will be laid to rest at his Coffee estate in Chikamangaluru.@indiatvnews pic.twitter.com/3LUSa9jXM0 — T Raghavan (@NewsRaghav) July 31, 2019

8:37 am: Visuals of Chetanhalli coffee Estate of VG Siddhartha, where his body will be laid to rest.

Visuals of Chetanhalli coffee Estate of #VGSiddhartha founder of #CafeCoffeeDay where his body will be laid to rest.@indiatvnews pic.twitter.com/XYmneEHWF0 — T Raghavan (@NewsRaghav) July 31, 2019

7:51 am: VG Siddhartha's body moved to Wenlock hospital for postmortem

7:32 am: Cop says VG Siddhartha's body was found at 6 am today.

7:00 am: VG Siddhartha's body has been recovered from Netravati River after 35-hour long search operation.

Who is VG Siddhartha:

VG Siddhartha, from Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru district, is best known as the founder-owner of the chain of Cafe Coffee Day outlets. He comes from a family that has been in the business of coffee plantation for around 140 years. He is credited with creating India's largest coffee empire. VG Siddhartha was married to the daughter of former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna.

VG Siddhartha opened his first CCD store in Bengaluru's Brigade Road. He was the first entrepreneur in Karnataka to set up a café in 1996 (Café Coffee Day, a chain of "youth hangout" coffee parlors). Now, he has 1,740 CCD stores in around 250 cities. All the coffee served at Coffee Day outlets comes from the 10,000 acres of plantations that Siddhartha owns in Chikamagalur, Karnataka. Besides Cafe Coffee Day, Siddhartha has founded a hospitality chain which runs a seven-star resort Serai and Cicada.

VG Siddhartha was accused of tax evasion in 2017. The Income Tax department had conducted raid across 20 locations in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Chikmagalur connected to Siddhartha.

