CBI carries out joint surprise checks at 150 places across country against corruption

The Central Bureau of Investigation Friday conducted a special drive against corruption, under which more than 150 Joint Surprise Checks (JSCs) were made at various places. The move came in association with the Vigilance Officers of concerned Government departments, Ministries and Organisations.

The JSCs were primarily conducted at those points and places of corruption where common citizens or small businesspersons feel maximum pinch of corruption in the government machinery.

This special drive aims to sensitise all stakeholders about possible avenues of corruption a common citizen faces, while seeking services from such departments.

It also strives to identify and highlight points and places vulnerable to corruption.

The departments covered by today's JSC include - Railways, coal mines and coalfields, medical/healthcare orgainisations, Customs, FCI.

Other departments included power, municipal corporations, ESIC, transport, CPWD, Directorate of Estates, Fire Services, sub registrar office, GST Deptt, Port Trust, National Highways, DAVP, Airport Authority of India, Public Sector oil companies, DGFT, Public Sector banks, ASI, Shipping Corporation, BSNL, steel PSU, mines and minerals.

These JSCs will be followed by extensive campaign by CBI branches all over India to make common citizens aware of how they can reach out to Government departments and redress their complaints.

Various cities/towns where the JSC are being conducted include – Delhi, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Guwahati, Shillong, Chandigarh, Srinagar, Chennai, Madurai, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai, Gandhinagar, Bhopal, Raipur, Nagpur, Jabalpur, Patna, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Dehradun, Ranchi, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Vijaywada, Cochin, Kollam, Hanamakonda, Karimnagar, Chirmiri, Secunderabad, Katni – Bina, Vadodara, Himmat Nagar, Dhanbad, Kasauli, Samastipur, Danapur and Mokama.

