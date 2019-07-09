Tuesday, July 09, 2019
     
CBI searches 110 places in 19 states, Union Territories in major crackdown on corruption

The Central Bureau of Investigation searched 110 places in 19 states and Union Territories in the country. The act is being looked upon as the Modi government's major crackdown on corruption. Nearly 30 cases have been registered over corruption, criminal misconduct, etc. 

New Delhi Published on: July 09, 2019 13:28 IST
In a nationwide crackdown, CBI on Tuesday conducted searches at some 110 places in 19 states and Union Territories in what is being viewed as the Modi government's biggest ever action against corruption.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered around 30 separate cases relating to corruption, criminal misconduct, and arms smuggling among others. 

