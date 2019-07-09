CBI searches 110 places in 19 states, Union Territories in major crackdown on corruption

In a nationwide crackdown, CBI on Tuesday conducted searches at some 110 places in 19 states and Union Territories in what is being viewed as the Modi government's biggest ever action against corruption.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered around 30 separate cases relating to corruption, criminal misconduct, and arms smuggling among others.
