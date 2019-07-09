CBI searches 110 locations in 19 states in corruption, arms smuggling cases; 30 fresh FIRs filed

Image Source : PTI/FILE Image

Country’s premier investigating agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Tuesday, carried out searches at 110 locations in 19 states in connection with fresh cases related to alleged corruption, arms smuggling and criminal misconduct. The CBI has registered 30 fresh cases.

Searches were being conducted in national capital Delhi, commercial capital Mumbai, Chandigarh, Jammu, Srinagar, Pune, Jaipur, Goa, Raipur, Hyderabad, Madurai, Kolkata, Rourkela, Ranchi, Bokaro, Lucknow, Kanpur and other locations in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Bihar.

In a week, this is the second massive search operation by the CBI. On last Tuesday, a similar operation was carried out against banking fraud accused.

The CBI also carried out searches at 11 locations in Lucknow and NCR in connection with the sugar mills disinvestment scam case during Mayawati's tenure as Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

The agency searched premises of former IAS officers Netram and Vinay Priya Dhune and sons of former MLC Iqbal Singh -- Wajid Ali and Mohammed Javed, the officials said.

Netram also held the position of secretary to Mayawati when she was the chief minister of UP.

[ALSO READ] CBI raids properties of former ED official in Hyderabad and Vijayawada, recovers Rs 3.75 cr assets

The CBI, in April 2019, registered an FIR in connection with the sugar scam case besides six preliminary enquiries in which the probe is underway.

The search operation also covers an FIR against former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. The operation was underway at Krrish Builders in Jasola, New Delhi.

The premises of K A Duggal, the then CMD, BICL, Kanpur, company secretary K V Vajpayee were being searched for alleged irregularities in the tendering process while selling the properties of BICL.

The cases in which search operations were going on also include cheating of a Mumbai-based businessman who was sold 980 acres of land worth Rs 11 crore in Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh on the basis of forged documents. The investigative agency has taken over the investigation on the orders of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

They also include the case of a missing woman from Jaipur in Rajasthan, disbursal of 13 housing loans worth Rs 3 crore by an SBI branch manager in Haridwar.

(With inputs from PTI)