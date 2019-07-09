CBI raids properties of former ED official in Hyderabad and Vijayawada, recovers Rs 3.75 cr assets/ File Pic

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday conducted searches on properties of Central GST Anti-Evasion Wing's Superintendent Bolineni Sreenivasa Gandhi in Hyderabad and Vijayawada.

The central agency, which registered a disproportionate assets case against Gandhi, conducted simultaneous searches at the houses and other properties of the official in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and unearthed disproportionate assets worth Rs 3.75 crore.

The searches at the premises of Gandhi were part of the nation-wide searches conducted by the investigation agency in various cases.

Gandhi had earlier served as Assistant Director in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and handled several high profile cases including the disproportionate assets case against YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy, who is now the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

The CBI registered a case against Gandhi for amassing illicit wealth since 2010. His wife Bollineni Sireesha was also named as an accused in the FIR.

According to the FIR, Gandhi acquired assets worth Rs 3.75 crore in his name, and in the name of his family members, in and around Hyderabad, Vijayawada and other places.

Jagan Mohan Reddy had last year complained to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Gandhi was being vindictive. He had also alleged that Gandhi and another ED officer were acting at the behest of the then Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government.

Gandhi, who worked as ED's Assistant Director for 13 years, was subsequently transferred to the GST and was since working at Hyderabad GST Commissionerate.

There were also several complaints against him that he was sitting on several cases of violations of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) involving some high-profile persons.

He had also handled the case against the companies running from the premises of Sujana Group founded by former Union minister and Rajya Sabha member Y.S. Chowdary.

Chowdary and two other TDP MPs last month joined the BJP.

