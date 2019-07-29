Case based on fickle witness's statement: Kamal Nath's nephew, accused of receiving kickbacks in the AgustaWestland deal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's nephew Ratul Puri, who is accused of receiving kickbacks in the AgustaWestland deal, on Monday told a court here that the case against him is based on the "statement of a fickle witness".

Appearing on behalf of Puri, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi told the special CBI court that the entire case against Puri was based on the statements of accused-turned-approver Rajiv Saxena, "who is himself a fickle witness" and the ED "has already challenged his bail as it finds him unreliable".

The special court was hearing the anticipatory bail plea filed by Puri.

Singhvi also argued that Puri had not been interested in the last five years and sought to know what the sudden emergency was now. "Until the ED shows that there is apprehension of flight risk or credible and reliable evidence showing tampering or frontal non-cooperation, they cannot arrest my client."

Opposing the arguments, the ED's counsel told the court that they have clinching evidence showing tampering of evidence.

After conclusion of arguments, the court posted the matter for hearing on Tuesday. It also extended the relief awarded to Puri, who is under the scanner of probe agencies for allegedly receiving kickbacks in the deal for the VIP helicopters through his companies.

The probe agency has alleged that accounts associated with firms owned and operated by Puri were used to receive kickbacks and launder money in the AgustaWestland deal.