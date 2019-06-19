Can't express, I'm in pain every day: Kumaraswamy on JDS-Congress alliance

Wednesday, June 19, 2019
     
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has said he is in pain every day and that he cannot even reveal the reason behind it because he has a state to look after. His statement comes amid the turmoil between allies Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular).  

New Delhi Updated on: June 19, 2019 12:01 IST
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

HD Kumaraswamy

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has said he is in pain every day and that he cannot even reveal the reason behind it because he has a state to look after. His statement comes amid the turmoil between allies Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular).

"I can't tell you the pain. From outside I may be the CM. But every day I'm going through pain, but if I tell you who'll solve the problems of the people?" Kumaraswamy was quoted as saying by India Today.

The Karnataka chief minister further said he could not express the pain as he had the responsibility of running the state.

"I want to express it with you, but I need to solve the pain of people of the state. I have the responsibility of running a government smoothly," he told ANI.

Earlier, Kumaraswamy had broken down at a public event in Bengaluru regarding the same issue.

"You are standing with bouquets to wish me as one of your brothers became the CM. You all are happy, but I'm not. I know the pain of the coalition government. I became Vishkanth (reference to Lord Shiva) and swallowed the pain of this government," Kumaraswamy had said.

"The chief minister's post is not a bed of roses, it's a bed of thorns," he added.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha election, NDA won 25 seats while Congress and JDS managed only three seats in the state.

