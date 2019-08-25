Image Source : FILE By-elections for four assembly seats in Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Tripura, and UP to be held on Sept 23

The Election Commision on Sunday announced the date of bypolls to four assembly constituencies in four states.

Bypolls will be held for Hamirpur seat in Uttar Pradesh, Dantewada in Chhattisgarh, Pala in Kerala and Bhadarghat in Tripura on September 23.

The counting of votes will be held on September 27.

Nominations can be submitted from August 28 till September 4. The scrutiny of the nominations will be held on September 4. The last date for withdrawing nominations has been scheduled for September 7.

After taking into consideration various factors like local festivals, electoral rolls, weather conditions etc., the Commission has decided to hold bye-elections to fill these vacancies as per the programme mentioned as under:

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 28.08.2019 (WEDNESDAY)

Last Date of Nominations: 04.09.2019 (WEDNESDAY)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 05.09.2019 (THURSDAY)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 07.09.2019 (SATURDAY)

Date of Poll: 23.09.2019 (MONDAY)

Date of Counting: 27.09.2019 (FRIDAY)

Date before which election shall be completed: 29.09.2019 (SUNDAY)

With the announcement of the election schedule, a model code of conduct has come into effect in these constituencies.