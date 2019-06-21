Bureaucrats demanding money for jobs: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Image Source : ANI Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday warned bureaucrats against demanding money from government job applicants.

Sawant said that his office is in receipt of "two to three" complaints about bureaucrats demanding money in return for government jobs.

"I have got two-three complaints that government servants themselves are demanding money for jobs. Strict action will be taken in these cases too. These things should stop in Goa. Bureaucrats should also stop taking money, if they do, you can contact me directly," Sawant said.

Sawant remarks came after his meeting with BJP party workers at the state Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters in Panaji.