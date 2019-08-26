Wife of slain Bulandsahar cop asks, why did the accused got free within six months

Subodh Kumar Singh, the cop who lost his life Bulandshahar mob violence

The family of a police officer who was killed last year in violence over alleged illegal cow slaughter here demanded on Monday that the accused

be sent back behind bars, days after they came out on bail to a hero's welcome by their supporters.

The family's reaction came after a video surfaced which showed two of the accused -- Shikhar Agarwal, who was a BJP youth wing leader, and Jeetu Fauji -- being garlanded by their supporters amidst cheers and sloganeering in what appears to be a festive atmosphere.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya told reporters that his party or government had nothing to do with the incident.

"If supporters and relatives of someone who has been released from the jail welcome them, the government or the BJP have nothing to do with it. The opposition need not exaggerate such things," Maurya said.

Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was killed last year in December in mob violence that erupted after carcasses were found near Mahaw village, officials had said then.

Six accused were released on bail on Saturday by a court here.

Reacting to their grand welcome, slain police officer's son Shrey Pratap Singh said on Monday that such elements are better behind bars than be allowed to roam free.

"I urge Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that these criminals who were in jail for six months should be behind bars in the interest of society. Those who can commit a crime once can do it again. I believe that such people out of jail are danger not just for me but also for others," he said.

The deceased inspector's wife also questioned as to why the accused "got freedom in just six months".

Inspector Singh, who went to restore order on that fateful day, was targeted by a mob of nearly 400 people.

A video of the attack, where a crowd could be seen opening fire and shouting "goli maaro" (shoot him), had evoked outrage then with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordering a probe by a Special Investigation Team.

