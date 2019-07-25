Image Source : ANI BREAKING: Parliament session extended till August 7

The ongoing Parliament session has been extended until August 7. The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha commenced on June 17 with oath-taking by members and it was scheduled to conclude on July 26.

Pending controversial bills, which the NDA wants to get passed in the ongoing session, include the one to ban the practice of triple talaq and the Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2019. Both bills have been opposed by Opposition parties.

The ongoing session of Parliament has witnessed high productivity in both Houses. The extension will be critical because it could lead to more acrimony between the treasury benches and the Opposition.

Also Read: Parliament session extended by 10 working days: Report

Also Read: Government considering to extend Parliament session by 10 days

Also Read: Government mulling extension of ongoing Parliament session by 2-3 days: Source