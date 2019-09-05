Three-storey building collapses in Ahmedabad, Gujarat; several feared trapped

BREAKING: Three-storey building collapses in Ahmedabad, Gujarat

A three-storey building has collapsed in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. Several people are feared to be trapped under the debris. According to latest inputs, seven people have been rescued safely so far from the site. The building is located in Amraiwadi.

Meanwhile, the rescue operation is continuing.

Gujarat: A three-storey building collapses in Amraiwadi area in Ahmedabad. Rescue operation underway. pic.twitter.com/jRtU4Tae7h — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2019

Several people are believed to be trapped under the debris after the building collapsed in Ahmedabad's Amraiwadi today. While extensive rescue operations are underway, it is expected that there are a number of people trapped.

Rescue operations at the building collapse site in Ahmedabad's Amraiwadi are bearing results. Five people have been successfully rescued so far. Authorities are putting efforts to rescue more from the debris.

