BJP says Delhi minister involved in Hauz Qazi incident, AAP hits back

The BJP on Wednesday accused Delhi Cabinet Minister Imran Hussain of being involved in an attack on a Hindu temple in Hauz Qazi area of the old city, with the Minister calling the claim "baseless and false" and filed a police complaint against BJP leaders.

Among the BJP leaders who made the allegations were former Union minister and BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel, Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari and BJP-Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Goel said Hussain twisted a parking brawl episode into a communal fight. Sirsa alleged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers with playing divisive communal politics.

Goel said during his visit to Hauz Qazi area on Tuesday, locals told him that Hussain gave a "communal colour" to a clash for a parking space.

"Those involved in stone pelting should be punished, and the involvement of Hussain should be checked and action taken against him," Goel told media.

In a tweet, Sirsa said: "We always knew Kejriwal and his ministers are playing divisive communal politics. This is now proved. We demand Hussain and Kejriwal resign for encouraging anti-social elements," Sirsa said.

Tiwari demanded that Hussain must be arrested.

"This is highly condemnable, Kejriwal your own Minister is part of the mob ...BJP demands immediate arrest of Hussain, MLA from Ballimaran," Tiwari tweeted.

The AAP said being the local MLA, Hussain was called by the SHO to calm down the protestors. The Minister, in his complaint lodged at the IP Extension police station, charged Goel and Sirsa with spreading "rumours" and levelling "baseless allegations".

He said AAP leaders are getting "threat calls" after fake rumours were spread against them.

Reacting to the police complaint, Goel said his allegations are based on what locals told him during his visit to the area.

