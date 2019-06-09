Sunday, June 09, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Pragya Thakur expresses grief over killing of minor in Bhopal

Pragya Thakur expresses grief over killing of minor in Bhopal

Member of Lok Sabha from this seat Pragya Singh Thakur on Sunday expressed grief over the incident of abduction and killing of an eight-year-old girl here in Madhya Pradesh, and has directed to take strict action against the accused.

IANS IANS
Bhopal Published on: June 09, 2019 16:58 IST
Pragya Singh Thakur
Image Source : PTI

Pragya Singh Thakur

Member of Lok Sabha from this seat Pragya Singh Thakur on Sunday expressed grief over the incident of abduction and killing of an eight-year-old girl here in Madhya Pradesh, and has directed to take strict action against the accused.

The abduction took place on Saturday evening when the girl went out of her house in Mandwa Basti in Kamalanagar to buy grocery, police said. 

Related Stories

But when the girl did not return for long, her family and relatives lodged a search operation. On Sunday morning, her body was found lying in a nearby drain, police said. 

The accused has been identified, police said, adding that the post-mortem report was awaited to frame charges against him. 

ALSO READ | Pragya Thakur appears before NIA court, says didn't know about Malegaon blast

(Except for the headline, IndiaTVnews.com has not edited anything in the story)

Write a comment

Top News

Salaam India 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryWant to know information under the RTI? MP govt asks applicant to tell file number first Next StoryIndia, Sri Lanka resolve to fight together against terrorism  