Pragya Thakur expresses grief over killing of minor in Bhopal

Image Source : PTI Pragya Singh Thakur

Member of Lok Sabha from this seat Pragya Singh Thakur on Sunday expressed grief over the incident of abduction and killing of an eight-year-old girl here in Madhya Pradesh, and has directed to take strict action against the accused.

The abduction took place on Saturday evening when the girl went out of her house in Mandwa Basti in Kamalanagar to buy grocery, police said.

But when the girl did not return for long, her family and relatives lodged a search operation. On Sunday morning, her body was found lying in a nearby drain, police said.

The accused has been identified, police said, adding that the post-mortem report was awaited to frame charges against him.

