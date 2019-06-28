BJP Mahila Morcha worker, son shot at by relative in Delhi

Image Source : PTI Representative Image

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha worker and her son were shot at by their own relative in Delhi’s Kanjhawala area on Friday, reported ANI. The victim has been identified as Rajrnai and Natrapal. The incident took place at around 6:30 am in the morning.

Delhi: BJP 'Mahila Morcha' worker & her son shot at in Kanjhawala allegedly by a relative, earlier today. Both the injured have been admitted to a hospital. — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2019

According to ANI reports, the mother-son duo was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and are undergoing treatment. The 60-year-old BJP woman worker Rajrani was hurt in her leg which her son got shot at his arm and stomach, says report.

"Both victims are under treatment at a hospital, mother is in stable condition while her son is in a critical condition. Perpetrator was a relative, it was due to a property dispute," SD Mishra, DCP Rohini told ANI.

Soon after receiving the information about the incident, the police reached the spot. The police officials suspect property dispute with the relative, who attacked her. The investigation is underway. Further details awaited.