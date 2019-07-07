Sunday, July 07, 2019
     
  4. Wife of BJP leader shot dead by unknown miscreants in Barabanki

Wife of BJP leader shot dead by unknown miscreants in Barabanki

The wife of BJP leader Rahul Singh was shot dead by unknown miscreants in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki. The incident was reported while Singh's wife opposed to the loot attempt. Meanwhile, Singh, who was injured in the incident has been admitted to a hospital.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 07, 2019 12:10 IST
Image Source : PTI / REPRESENTATIVE

BJP leader's wife shot dead in Barabanki

The wife of a BJP leader was shot dead by unknown miscreants in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki. According to the reports, BJP Yuva Morcha leader Rahul Singh was driving a car, while the incident occurred. He was accompanied by his wife Sneha Singh.

The mishap was reported while Singh's car crossed Fatehpur Kotwali's Belhara pull. 

The miscreants reportedly dragged Singh out of his car and injured him, while his wife Sneha Singh was shot dead on the spot after she fought against the loot attempt. 

The BJP leader was later admitted to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

A case in the incident has been filed, while the miscreants are on the run. 

Video: BJP leader's wife shot dead in Barabanki

 

