'Animalistic' Muslims have 50 wives, 1050 children: BJP MLA Surendra Singh

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA has courted controversy by his hate speech against Muslims.

BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Ballia Surendra Singh on Sunday said Muslims, who have many wives and children in large numbers, have an "animalistic tendency".

"In the Muslim religion, you know that people keep 50 wives and give birth to 1050 children. This is not a tradition but an animalistic tendency. In society, giving birth to only two to four children is normal," the BJP leader told reporters in Ballia, on Sunday.

This is not the first time that Singh has made such controversial statements. Last year in July, the Ballia legislator said that every Hindu couple must have at least five children for Hindutva to remain intact.

Singh, in an interview to news agency ANI, had said this step was necessary to increase the population of Hindus in India.

“It is the desire of every spiritual leader (mahant) for every couple to have a minimum of five children. This way the population will be under control, and Hindutva would remain intact,” he said.

(with inputs from ANI)

