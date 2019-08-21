Wednesday, August 21, 2019
     
Bihar woman who tried to sell her children for treatment, dies

The woman suffering from tuberculosis, who tried to sell her children for treatment died today. According to Yogendra Singh, District Magistrate Nalanda the woman was provided with all kind of medical assistance but the doctors were not able to save her. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Patna Published on: August 21, 2019 18:43 IST



As soon as the whole incident came to light, the woman was admitted to a hospital. Her children, who were suffering from malnutrition were also taken to the hospital. 

Yogendra Singh said, "The woman died today. She was provided with all kinds of medical assistance but the doctors couldn't save her." The husband of the woman had left and she was very poor. 

 
 

