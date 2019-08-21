Image Source : PTI Bihar woman who tried to sell her children for treatment, dies today

The woman suffering from tuberculosis, who tried to sell her children for treatment died today. According to Yogendra Singh, District Magistrate Nalanda the woman was provided with all kind of medical assistance but the doctors were not able to save her.

As soon as the whole incident came to light, the woman was admitted to a hospital. Her children, who were suffering from malnutrition were also taken to the hospital.

Yogendra Singh said, "The woman died today. She was provided with all kinds of medical assistance but the doctors couldn't save her." The husband of the woman had left and she was very poor.

Yogendra Singh District Magistrate Nalanda: The woman (who was suffering from tuberculosis & had tried to sell her two children, on 13 Aug in Nalanda), died today. All kinds of medical assistance was provided to her, but we could not save her life. #Bihar pic.twitter.com/oukb25FJwk — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2019

