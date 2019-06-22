AES outbreak: Human skeletal remains found behind SKMCH in Muzaffarpur; probe ordered

Image Source : PTI Human skeletal remains found behind SKMCH in Muzaffarpur

Human skeletal remains were found behind Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in Bihar's Muzaffarpur on Saturday. The incident has triggered panic among locals, while the authorities have ordered immediate investigations into the development.

Maximum number of child deaths have been reported from SKMCH in Muzaffarpur, where children are being treated for Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES). The death toll on Saturday touched 127.

Casualties have also been reported from districts like Bhagalpur, East Champaran, Vaishali, Sitamarhi and Samastipur.

Meanwhile, the hospital authorities in Muzaffarpur have put a ban on cameras inside the premises.

Experts have blamed the high incidence of hypoglycemia on a toxin found in unripe litchi fruit, which is believed to be consumed by malnourished children from underprivileged backgrounds.

There have been a few instances of Japanese Encephalitis and herpes, too, which are caused by viral infections, the health department said.

The Centre, as well as the state government, have taken a grim note of the alarming number of deaths caused this year, the highest since 2014.

The government has also announced that it would reimburse any expenses involved in getting children treated at private hospitals and nursing homes or hiring of ambulances.

Many child specialists, not associated with any government hospital, are holding free camps for the afflicted children.

Video: Human skeletal remains found behind SKMCH in Muzaffarpur