Bharatmala Phase-1 project to generate 14.2 cr man-days of employment

The first phase of Bharatmala project, under which 34,800 km of highways will be developed, will generate 14.2 crore man-days of employment, the Parliament was informed on Monday.

The project has been approved at an estimated cost of Rs 5.35 lakh crore.

"A total of 34,800 km of national highway length including 10,000 km of residual National Highways Development Project (NHDP) stretches have been approved for development under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I at an estimated cost of Rs 5,35,000 crore," Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.

A total of 225 projects, having an aggregate length of about 9,613 km, have been appraised and approved under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I so far, he said.

"The project is expected to generate about 14.2 crore man days of employment during the implementation of Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I," the Minister said.

