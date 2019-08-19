Police arrest pro-Kannada activists post vandalism at Bengaluru Jain temple over Hindi poster

Representative image

The police have arrested six pro-Kannada activists after they allegedly created ruckus over a Hindi poster outside a Jain temple in Bengaluru. The FIR, in this case, had been filed on Sunday following a complaint from members of the Jain community.

Jain community members said that pro-Kannada activists created a ruckus in the temple on Friday. The complainants had approached Commercial Street police station in Bengaluru.

"Incident came to our notice last night. On Friday, around five to six people had damaged the flex put outside the Jain temple (the flex was about the programs for the next four months written in Hindi). A case has been registered," said DCP Bangalore East, he was quoted by ANI.

Jain community members have also alleged that pro-Kannada activists insulted their religious leaders.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Bangalore South Tejasvi Surya took to Twitter to express solidarity with the Jain community.

"Deeply hurt over attack on our Jain brothers in B'luru over Hindi on a banner of a temple by few rowdy elements. They however never question the use of `rb~ (Arabic) in Bengaluru. Assaulting peaceful Jains who contribute to Karnataka brings infamy to genuine Kannada lovers and activists." he said in his tweet.

He posted another tweet urging the Jain community in Karnataka to use Kannada for communication.

"Many great poets like Pampa, Ponna and Ranna are known as Ratnatraya or three gems of Kannada literature were Jains. Very beginning of Kannada literature is Jaina Yuga. Therefore, I urge today's young Jains in Karnataka to learn this history and also use Kannada in their communications," he said.

The issue looks set to take a political turn as allegations have been made that Bengaluru police have acted in 'high handed' manner.

On Twitter, the hashtag #ReleaseKannadaActivists was trending at the time of filing this story.