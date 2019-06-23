Bargari sacrilege case key accused killed in Patiala jail; alert sounded in Punjab

Image Source : PTI Representative Image

Bargari sacrilege case prime accused was reportedly killed in Patiala's Nabha jail on Saturday. The accused, Mohinderpal Bittu who was a follower of the Dera Sacha Sauda sect was killed in by two Sikh inmates of the Nabha maximum security jail where he had been imprisoned. The incident took place around 5:45 pm on Saturday evening.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has promised strong action in the matter. The police have registered a first information report (FIR) against the two inmates.

The 49-year-old state committee member of the Dera Sacha Sauda, Bittu, was accused of desecrating the Sikh holy book in 2015 in Faridkot district's Bargari. His murder inside the jail triggering the possibility of communal violence, following which security was tightened up in Punjab.

Ten companies of the Border Security Force (BSF) and two companies of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been called in, says report.

Sacrilege case accused Bittu was killed by two inmates, Mohinder Singh and Gursewak Singh. According to police, the duo used a sharpened iron rod and a brick to attack Bittu when he emerged from his barrack in the jail. Mohinderpal Bittu was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Additional Director General of Prisons Rohit Chaudhary will head the fact-finding committee and have been asked to submit the report within three days.

"The inquiry will be in addition to the mandatory judicial inquest into the murder of the accused, Mahinderpal Bittu, who was arrested last year," it said.

Meanwhile, Bittu was said to be a close aide of Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is serving a life term imprisonment in the murder case of a journalist and a 20-year sentence for the rape of two female followers.

VIDEO: Police recovered 44 illegal weapons in Punjab's Amritsar