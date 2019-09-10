Ex-Pakistan MLA from Imran Khan's party seeks asylum in India

Image Source : ANI Ex-Pakistan Hindu MLA from Imran Khan's party seeks asylum in India

Former Hindu Pakistani MLA from Prime Minister Imran Khan's Tehreek-e-Insaf party, Baldev Kumar, has sought political asylum from New Delhi over atrocities on minorities by Islamabad.

The 43-year-old MLA from Barikot (reserved) seat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, reached India along with his family on Tuesday.

According to him, minorities are being persecuted in Pakistan and therefore, he is forced to leave the country.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Baldev said, "Not only minorities but even Muslims are not safe there (Pakistan). We are surviving in Pakistan with a lot of difficulties. I request the Indian government to give me asylum here. I will not go back."

The former Pakistani lawmaker also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to offer a special package for Hindu and Sikh families living in Pakistan.

"Indian Govt should announce a package so that the Hindu and Sikh families staying in Pakistan can come here. I want Modi Sahab to do something for them. They are tortured there," he said.

Baldev Kumar, former MLA of Pakistan PM Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI): Indian Govt should announce a package so that the Hindu and Sikh families staying in Pakistan can come here. I want Modi Sahab do something for them. They are tortured there. https://t.co/h93hsq7zEO — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2019

Baldev Kumar was charged for the murder of a Sikh legislator, Sardar Soran Singh in 2016. Singh, who was elected to the provincial assembly on a minority seat, was shot dead in April 2016 in Buner district of the province.

(With inputs from ANI and IANS)

ALSO READ | Indo-Pak tensions 'less heated' now than 2 weeks ago: Donald Trump

ALSO READ | Pakistan team in Bangkok submits answers to FATF's 125 queries

ALSO READ | Pakistan's National Commission for Human Rights shut for 3 months

WATCH | I request Indian govt to give me asylum here. i will not go back: former MLA of Pakistan Baldev Kumar