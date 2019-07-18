Ayodhya issue Supreme Court hearing: Land title holder favours more time for mediation, Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas feels otherwise

Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid dispute in Ayodhya will be heard by Supreme Court today

Iqbal Ansari, one of the main litigants in the Ayodhya dispute, feels that the mediation panel set up by the Supreme Court should be given more time so that views of all stakeholders are considered.

His comments came as the three-member committee was set to present its status report on Thursday as sought by the top court, against the backdrop of pleas for a speedy trial and settlement of the decades-old vexed issue.

"I welcomed the Supreme Court decision to form a mediation panel and a solution can be reached if the panel gets more time. I will accept whatever decision the top court or the panel comes up with," said Ansari, the title holder of the dispute land.

However, Ram Janambhoomi Nyas feels otherwise. The Nyas said that further mediation was not necessary as there was no doubt as to where Lord Ram was born.

Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, a senior member of the Nyas, said the temple would be built in Ayodhya for which either the court gives permission or Parliament brings a legislation for it.

"We were always against the Supreme Court-appointed three-member mediation panel formed to resolve the Ayodhya dispute. There is actually no dispute on where Lord Ram was born. The world knows that Lord Ram was born in Ayodhya and a temple should be built here," he told IANS.

A three member mediation panel was set up by the Supreme Court in March 2019. The panel was set up with an aim to find an amicable solution to Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid dispute. On July 11, the Supreme Court directed the mediation panel to submit their report within a week, that is, today.

The meadiation panel is headed by former Supreme Court judge FMI Kalifulla, spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravishankar and Advocate Sriram Panchu.

(With inputs from IANS)

Read | Ayodhya land dispute case: SC asks the mediation panel to submit report within a week

Read | Janmashtami in Mathura should be celebrated like Deepotsav in Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh CM

Kurukshetra| will Muslims Support for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya?