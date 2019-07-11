Thursday, July 11, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Ayodhya dispute: Supreme Court to hear plea urging it to conclude mediation process

Ayodhya dispute: Supreme Court to hear plea urging it to conclude mediation process

The plea says that the mediation into Ayodhya dispute has not made "much progress". It also urges the Supreme Court to start hearing pleas against Allahabad High Court verdict in connection to Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid dispute in Ayodhya.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 11, 2019 10:01 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : FILE

Supreme Court of India

The Supreme Court is due to hear a plea today that requests it to conclude the mediation process into Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid issue. The plea has bee filed by Rajendra Singh, son of Gopal Singh Visharad, one of the plaintiffs in the original civil suit regarding the Ayodhya land.

In his plea, Rajendra Singh has said that the mediation process has not made "much progress".

Supreme Court ordered mediation into Ayodhya dispute in March, 2019. This was done with a view of finding an amicable solution to the issue. 

A three-member mediation panel was set up by the Supreme Court . The panel was headed by retired Supreme Court judge FMI Kalifulla and included senior advocate Sriram Panchu and spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

The plea also requests Supreme Court to hear petitions against the verdict of Allahabad High Court. The verdict divided 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya equally among three parties- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

Fourteen appeals have been filed in the SC against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment.

Watch | Supreme Court to hear plea on Ayodhya land dispute case

 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryMumbai: Two-year-old falls in open manhole, rescue effort on