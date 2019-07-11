Ayodhya dispute: Supreme Court to hear plea urging it to conclude mediation process

Image Source : FILE Supreme Court of India

The Supreme Court is due to hear a plea today that requests it to conclude the mediation process into Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid issue. The plea has bee filed by Rajendra Singh, son of Gopal Singh Visharad, one of the plaintiffs in the original civil suit regarding the Ayodhya land.

In his plea, Rajendra Singh has said that the mediation process has not made "much progress".

Supreme Court ordered mediation into Ayodhya dispute in March, 2019. This was done with a view of finding an amicable solution to the issue.

A three-member mediation panel was set up by the Supreme Court . The panel was headed by retired Supreme Court judge FMI Kalifulla and included senior advocate Sriram Panchu and spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

The plea also requests Supreme Court to hear petitions against the verdict of Allahabad High Court. The verdict divided 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya equally among three parties- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

Fourteen appeals have been filed in the SC against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment.

Watch | Supreme Court to hear plea on Ayodhya land dispute case