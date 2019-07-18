Ram Mandir: 5-judge Supreme Court bench to hear Ayodhya title suit in open court on August 2

Supreme Court on Ram Mandir: Open Court hearing on August 2

The Supreme Court of India has said that Ayodhya dispute will be heard on August 2 in an open court.

Three-member mediation panel submitted a progress report in the Supreme Court on Thursday. The Court has instructed the mediation panel to submit its report by July 31.

Prior to the hearing, opinions were being made from various quarters about the mediation process.

Iqbal Ansari, one of the main litigants in the Ayodhya dispute, feels that the mediation panel set up by the Supreme Court should be given more time so that views of all stakeholders are considered.

At the same time Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas had opined that there was no need for further mediation as there was 'no doubt where lord Ram was born'.

Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, a senior member of the Nyas, said the temple would be built in Ayodhya for which either the court gives permission or Parliament brings legislation for it.

"We were always against the Supreme Court-appointed three-member mediation panel formed to resolve the Ayodhya dispute. There is actually no dispute on where Lord Ram was born. The world knows that Lord Ram was born in Ayodhya and a temple should be built here," he told IANS.

The three-member mediation panel was set up by the Supreme Court on March 2019. The panel was set up with an aim to find an amicable solution to Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid dispute.

The mediation panel is headed by former Supreme Court judge FMI Kalifulla, spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravishankar and Advocate Sriram Panchu.

more to follow...

(Previous version of this story said that there will be an open court hearing on a daily basis from August 5. The story has been now updated)