Saturday, August 10, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Descendants of Lord Ram all over the world, says Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari

Descendants of Lord Ram all over the world, says Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari

Earlier, in an interview with a news channel, the former queen of Jaipur, Padmini Devi, had also declared her family as the descendant of Lord Ram. She said her family belong to the family of Kush, the son of Lord Ram.

IANS IANS
Jaipur Published on: August 10, 2019 22:45 IST
Representative News Image

Descendants of Lord Ram all over the world, says Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari 

Responding to the ongoing debate in the Supreme Court in the Ayodhya case where the court apparently asked whether descendants of Lord Ram still existed at Ayodhya, erstwhile Jaipur princess and Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari on Saturday tweeted that the descendants of the Hindu god "are all over the world".

Her tweet said: "Yes, descendants of Lord Ram are all over the world, including our family who descended from his son Kush." Earlier, in an interview with a news channel, the former queen of Jaipur, Padmini Devi, had also declared her family as the descendant of Lord Ram. She said her family belong to the family of Kush, the son of Lord Ram.

Bhawani Singh, her husband, who was the former King of Jaipur, was the 309th descendant of Kush, she said. The Supreme Court on Friday posed the query to 'Ram Lalla Virajman' (deity) -- one of the parties in Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute represented by K. Parasaran -- to find out if someone from 'Raghuvansh' (the lineage of Lord Ram) was residing in Ayodhya.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had asked the question to senior advocate K. Parasaran who argued that the deity and birthplace were "juristic" entities.

"We are wondering if anyone from the 'Raghuvansha' dynasty is still living there (in Ayodhya)," said the bench, which comprised Justices S.A. Bobde, D.Y. Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S.A. Nazeer. While the bench said it was asking the question out of curiosity, Parasaran replied: "I have no information we will try to figure it out". 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryTech-savvy Chandrababu Naidu posts fake picture in Twitter; gets trolled Next StoryGovernment signs peace pact with Tripura terror outfit, 88 rebels to surrender  