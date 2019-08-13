Assam NRC: SC orders list of exclusion be published only online on August 31; data to kept as secure as Aadhaar

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Assam NRC: Supreme Court orders list of exclusion be published online only on August 31

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered that the list of those excluded from the final Assam NRC be published only online on August 31.

The top court further called for enactment of an appropriate regime to keep NRC data secure like Aadhaar data.

"The entire NRC exercise cannot be ordered to be reopened on basis of some legal challenges raised before it," it added.

On July 23, the top court had extended the deadline for publication of the final NRC in Assam by a month to August 31 while rejecting the pleas seeking permission for 20 per cent sample re-verification.

The Centre and the Assam government had sought permission for sample re-verification to find out wrongful inclusions, especially in districts bordering Bangladesh, and exclusions of persons in the NRC which was to be published by July 31.

The first draft of the NRC for Assam was published on the intervening night of December 31, 2017 and January 1, 2018 in accordance with the top court's direction. Names of 1.9 crore people out of the 3.29 crore applicants were incorporated then.

Assam, which had faced influx of people from Bangladesh since the early 20th century, is the only state having an NRC which was first prepared in 1951.

