Assam floods: PM Modi takes stock as ground situation worsens, Kaziranga National Park submerged

Thousands of animals looked for higher areas as water entered low lying regions of the Kaziranga National Park. Social media users posted photos of Rhinoceros trying to wade through flood waters.

About 70 per cent of the Kaziranga National Park, the habitat of the Great Indian Rhino and a world heritage site, has been affected.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Assam Chief Minister Sarbanad Sonowal to take stock of the situation.

During the telephonic conversation, Sonowal briefed PM Modi about the current situation and informed that 31 of the state's 33 districts were hit by the current spell of floods. Modi assured Sonowal of all assistance from the central government in dealing with the situation. The deluge in Assam has claimed 11 lives this year while millions are affected.

On Saturday, the chief minister had briefed Home Minister Amit Shah about the flood situation in Assam. Shah directed the National Disaster Response Force and other agencies to provide all necessary help to the flood affected people.

The flood situation in Assam worsened on Sunday with the death toll rising to 11 and nearly 26.5 lakh people affected.

Barpeta is the worst-hit district with 7.35 lakh people facing the flood fury, followed by Morigaon where 3.50 lakh people are hit. In Dhubri district, 3.38 lakh people are affected, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said.

ALSO READ | Assam floods: 95% of Kaziranga National Park submerged, NH-37 also affected

ALSO READ | Floods leave a trail of destruction in Assam; over 26 lakh people evacuated

ALSO REA | Assam flood situation worsens: 8.7 lakh people affected, Army called in | 10 Points