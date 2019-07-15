Assam floods: 95% of Kaziranga National Park submerged, NH-37 also affected

Image Source : ANI Seventy per cent of the Kaziranga National Park and its 95 camps have been submerged in water owing to the devastating floods in Assam. To this end, forest officers have been asked to remain on duty and their leaves stand cancelled.

Kaziranga National Park in Assam is home to the world's largest population of Indian one-horned rhinoceroses. Other animals like tigers and elephants are also found in the forest.

Assam: Kaziranga National Park & National Highway-37 flooded, following heavy rainfall in the area. pic.twitter.com/u45r4pRSZ6 — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2019

95% of Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve's area has been inundated by the flood water of River Brahmaputra. 8 hog deers killed so far by the speeding vehicles on National Highway-37 while crossing the highway to take shelter at the higher grounds. pic.twitter.com/KTGPR0EyKj — Rohit Choudhury (@Rohitskaziranga) July 15, 2019

The excessive rainfall in the state has also led to flooding on the National Highway-37, throwing the normal life out of gear. This highway starts from Sutarakandi near Karimganj in Assam and terminates at Bhali in Manipur.

The MPs of the state have demanded that the Assam floods should be declared national calamity. To this end, Assam Congress MPs protested in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over flood situation in the state.

Meanwhile, more than 26 lakh people have been displaced from their homes and flash floods have killed at least nine in the past 72 hours.

According to the Indian Meteorology Department (IMD), there is a likelihood of more rainfall in the state in the next 48 hours.

The flood situation in Dhemaji and Lakhimpur remains the worst where most of the people have been affected. Several houses, roads and bridges have also been damaged after breach of embankments led to flooding in many areas.

The incessant rains have also affected the movement of trains in Assam and the Northeast Frontier Railway suspended train movement on the Lumding-Badarpur Hill section cutting off five states including Tripura, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Meghalaya from the country's railway map till July 16.