Kejriwal puts up Ganesh Chaturthi hoardings across Delhi, forgets Ganesha photo. Twitter drools

The hoardings display a big picture of Chief Minister Kejriwal on the left, wishing Delhites a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi. The hoardings, however, did not hold an image of Lord Ganesha.

New Delhi Updated on: August 19, 2019 22:35 IST
Image Source : TWITTER

Arvind Kejriwal trolled for hoardings on Ganesh Chaturthi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was trolled on Twitter after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief put up large hoardings across the national capital wishing the people on Ganesh Chaturthi. The hoardings, however, did not hold an image of Lord Ganesha. 

The hoardings display a big picture of Chief Minister Kejriwal on the left, wishing Delhites a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

Twitter users brutally trolled Arvind Kejriwal over the hoardings. 

