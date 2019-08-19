Kejriwal puts up Ganesh Chaturthi hoardings across Delhi, forgets Ganesha photo. Twitter drools

Image Source : TWITTER Arvind Kejriwal trolled for hoardings on Ganesh Chaturthi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was trolled on Twitter after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief put up large hoardings across the national capital wishing the people on Ganesh Chaturthi. The hoardings, however, did not hold an image of Lord Ganesha.

The hoardings display a big picture of Chief Minister Kejriwal on the left, wishing Delhites a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

Twitter users brutally trolled Arvind Kejriwal over the hoardings.

रामचंद्र कह गए सिया से ऐसा कलयुग आएगा,

गणेश महोत्सव के सन्देश में, गणेश का फोटो न आएगा। pic.twitter.com/N5X4RpR4EE — AlkaSingh Chowkidar (@ThAlkaSingh) August 19, 2019

