Free electricity for usage under 200 units in Delhi, announces Kejriwal

Image Source : FILE Free electricity for usage under 200 units, announces Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that electricity usage up to 200 units will be free in Delhi.

He also said there will 50 per cent subsidy for those consuming 200-400 units of electricity in Delhi.

"Those in Delhi, who consume up to 200 units of electricity, need not pay their electricity bills; they will get a zero electricity bill. Consumers of 201-400 units of electricity will receive approximately 50% subsidy," Kejriwal told in a press conference.

"People used to pay Rs 622 for 200 units of electricity till yesterday, now it's free. For 250 units they used to pay Rs 800,now they will pay Rs 252. For 300 units they used to pay Rs 971,now they will pay Rs 526. For 400 units, they used to pay Rs 1320, now they will pay Rs 1075," he added.

Soon after the annuncement, Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia took to twitter and termed it a “historic day for Delhi”.

“Historic day for Delhi! CM @ArvindKejriwal declares Free Lifeline Electricity of 200 units to all Every family deserves a life of dignity. Just like good education & healthcare, a basic quantum of electricity to run lights/fans at home is essential for that,” he tweeted.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Kejriwal said there has been no hike in electricity tariffs in the national capital for the fifth consecutive year after power regulator DERC announced a significant reduction in fixed charges.

Congratulating Delhiites, the chief minister said the city has the lowest power tariffs in the country and the only place with 24x7 electricity.

"Congratulations Delhi For fifth consecutive year NO electricity tariff hike. On the contrary, for fifth consecutive yr (year), tariffs reduced. Delhi has lowest electricity tariffs in the country now," Kejriwal tweeted.

