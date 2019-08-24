Image Source : FILE IMAGE Telangana, Andhra CMs condole Jaitley's death

The Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have expressed shock over the demise of former Union Minister and veteran BJP leader Arun Jaitley, who passed away after prolonged illness at the AIIMS in the national capital on Saturday.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, in his condolence message, recalled the services rendered by Jaitley to the nation and prayed that the former Finance Minister's soul may rest in peace. Rao conveyed his condolences to the members of the bereaved family.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed grief over the death of the BJP stalwart and conveyed his deep-felt condolences to the bereaved family members.

"Jaitley has been a legal luminary and an articulate parliamentarian who made his indelible mark on the political landscape during the Narendra Modi government. May his soul rest in peace," said Jagan Mohan Reddy.

