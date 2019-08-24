When Arun Jaitley took on Opposition over 'proof' of Balakot airstrike in Aap ki Adalat

Image Source : INDIA TV (FILE) Arun Jaitley in Aap Ki Adalat

He was known as the well mannered, erudite politician who was well respected for his expertise on a number of national issues. Arun Jaitley helmed ministries such as Finance, Information and Broadcasting to name a few. But he was not the one to mince words if anything came in the way of India's national interests.

"Talks with Pakistan are possible only when they take decisive action against terrorism," Jaitley made clear when he was a guest in India TV's Aap Ki Adalat, the mega-popular show hosted by Rajat Sharma, Editor-In-Chief and Chairman of India TV.

Arun Jaitley has graced the show many times in the past. On the episode aired on March 9, 2019, he spoke on a variety of issues in domestic as well as international politics.

In his trademark style of stating things calmly yet very assertively, he took on Opposition parties who had then, questioned the veracity of the reports pertaining to Indian Air Force's airstrikes in Balakot.

"Pakistan draws power from those who demand proof of IAF airstrikes," he said during the episode of Aap Ki Adalat before holding Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan accountable for helping terrorist organisation Taliban.

The maverick politician with the steely voice left all of us in tears when he departed for his journey to heavens on Saturday (August 24). He will be remembered as a fierce patriot and leader par excellence.

