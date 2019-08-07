India didn't consult or inform before Article 370 move, clarifies US

Image Source : The Modi government on Monday revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and proposed that the state be bifurcated into two union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

India did not inform the United States about its decision to scrap Article 370 that gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir and split the state into two union territories, the country's state department said on Wednesday.

The Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs of the US State Department took to Twitter to dispute media reports that said New Delhi had kept Washington in the loop while executing its plans.

"Contrary to press reporting, the Indian government did not consult or inform the US Government before moving to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's special constitutional status," it posted on Twitter.

India maintains Kashmir -- the bone of contention between New Delhi and Islamabad -- is its integral part.