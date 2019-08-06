Image Source : FILE Article 370: Army Commander chairs high-level core group meet, assures high state of alertness

In the backdrop of the prevailing situation in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K), General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh chaired a meeting of the Core Group of Intelligence and Security agencies in Srinagar to review their operational readiness in the face of any contingency.

He said that necessary security arrangements had been put in place for ensuring peace, and the security forces were maintaining a high state of alertness and readiness to counter any inimical designs.

The Army Commander highlighted that during the past few days, Pakistan had intensified its efforts at increasing the strength of terrorists in launch pads along the Line of Control, pushing infiltrators across the LoC, initiating ceasefire violations, calibrating terrorist actions in the hinterland as well as exploiting the social media to launch misinformation campaign in J&K.

"The Indian Army has given a befitting response, thwarting their nefarious designs to cause disturbance in our country," he said.

Lt Gen Singh urged the people not to fall prey to the enemy's evil designs to poison their minds with incessant propaganda and exhorted them not to proliferate rumours as well as dissuade their near and dear ones from indulging in rumour mongering. He also said that the counter-terrorism, and law and order grids had been strengthened.

"The security forces are suitably deployed to guard important vulnerable points/ areas, prepared for crowd control, emerging law & order situations, as also to conduct effective counter-terrorist operations," said Lt Gen Singh.

Serving a note of caution to those who harbour plans to disrupt peace and harmony within, GOC-in-C stated that they would be dealt with firmly.

The Army Commander complimented all agencies for their synergised efforts to ensure peace and security in J&K.