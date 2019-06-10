Tuesday, June 11, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Army man killed, 3 others injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in J-K's Poonch

Army man killed, 3 others injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in J-K's Poonch

An Army jawan was killed and three others were injured when Pakistan troops resorted to mortar shelling and small arms firing along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district Monday, officials said.

PTI PTI
Jammu Published on: June 10, 2019 23:27 IST
Representative Image
Image Source : PTI

Representative Image

An Army jawan was killed and three others were injured when Pakistan troops resorted to mortar shelling and small arms firing along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district Monday, officials said.

The Pakistan army violated the ceasefire and targeted forward posts in the Doda battalion area, they said.

In the ceasefire violation, one Army man was killed and three others have suffered injuries, the officials said.

The injured have been hospitalised, they said, adding that troops guarding the border retaliated effectively.

Write a comment

Top News

Salaam India 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryNews about my appointment as governor of Andhra Pradesh not true: Sushma Swaraj Next StoryHelicopter crashes in Manhatten, New York  