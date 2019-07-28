Andhra government joins hands with MEA to host mega summit for global investors

Image Source : PTI Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

In its first attempt to invite investment since coming to power two months ago, the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh will host a summit to be attended by diplomats and representatives from 30 to 40 countries on August 9.

The conference to be held in Vijayawada will be attended by Ambassadors, diplomats, Consul Generals and other representatives.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office, the event will be held in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs to attract investments in different fields in the state.

The summit will have two phases. In the first phase, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will meet the Ambassadors and Consul Generals while in the second phase, he will have individual meetings with the representatives of different countries.

The Chief Minister will explain how the decisions taken by the government will benefit the industrial sector.

According to the CMO, the state government has initiated efforts to create large-scale employment opportunities by promoting the establishment of industries in the state.

Jagan Reddy has already announced the creation of 4.01 lakh government jobs through the appointment of village volunteers and ward secretariats. He is also filling vacancies in various departments.

The decision to reserve 75 per cent of jobs to locals in the industries in the state would improve employment prospects for youth in the state. While these efforts, on one hand, the government has set the stage for the establishment of industries by bringing in more investment.

