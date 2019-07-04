Amit Shah summons CP Amulya Patnaik over communal clashes in Hauz Qazi

Image Source : FILE Home Minister Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday summoned Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik over the communal clashes and temple vandalism that took place on Sunday night in central Delhi's Hauz Qazi area.

Speaking to reporters after his meeting with Shah, Patnaik stated that four people have been arrested while five people were detained for questioning in the incident later in the day.

"It was a general briefing. Four people have already been arrested. Legal action will be taken against more people involved in the incident. The situation is normal now and our teams are working on the case," Patnaik said.

It is the first time that the Delhi Police Commissioner spoke to the media about a law and order situation prevailing in the national capital.

A video of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) party MLA Imran Hussain with the mob has also surfaced on social media. The Delhi Police is looking into it to ascertain as to why Hussain was present. Hussain, on the other hand, has clarified his stand stating that he was called by the Station House Officer (SHO) of the area to pacify the situation.

However, Delhi Police has denied his claims.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, almost three days after the tension broke out in Central Delhi's Hauz Khazi area, the situation looked to return towards to normal as both the community carried a peace march and also arranged a joint press conference to address the tension prevailing in the area.

According to the residents of the area, members of the community joined the early morning prayers arranged in the temple. The motive behind the move was to deliver a message that both the community have been living in peace and harmony.

The police have also registered three FIRs in this case - two cross FIRs, one lodged by each community, and one for vandalising the temple.

Further, even a minor boy who was missing since the incident was also traced and handed over to the family on Tuesday night, said a senior police official.

