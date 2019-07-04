Amit Shah performs Mangal Aarti at Jagannath Temple with wife in Ahmedabad

Image Source : ANI Union Home Minister Amit Shah with his wife Sonal Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took part in Kakad Aarti or Mangal Aarti at the historic Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad at the early hours of Thursday.

Shah is on a two-day visit to Gujarat. This is his first visit to the state as a Union Home Minister.

Lord Jagannath's Kakad Aarti takes place at 4 am. Amit Shah was present there well before time.

#WATCH: Home Minister Amit Shah and his wife Sonal Shah offer prayers at Lord Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/QnowQcdqG5 — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2019

Amit Shah was seen sitting outside the temple before the doors of the temple opened.

Amit Shah is in a two-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency. He inaugurated a number of projects on Wednesday.

The 142nd Jagannath Yatra in Gujarat coincides with the Puri's Rath Yatra, which began in the wee hours today.

Amid tight security, the annual chariot festival begins, which will pass through after commencing from the Lord Jagannath Temple in Jamalpur locality.