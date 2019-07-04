Thursday, July 04, 2019
     
 Live tv
  Amit Shah performs Mangal Aarti at Jagannath Temple with wife in Ahmedabad

Amit Shah performs Mangal Aarti at Jagannath Temple with wife in Ahmedabad

Ahead of the annual Jagannath Yatra, the cabinet minister along with his wife Sonal Shah offered prayers to Lord Jagannath. Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to Gujarat. This is his first visit to Gujarat after he took over as Union Home Minister.

Ahmedabad Updated on: July 04, 2019 8:13 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah with his wife Sonal Shah
Image Source : ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with his wife Sonal Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took part in Kakad Aarti or Mangal Aarti at the historic Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad at the early hours of Thursday.

Shah is on a two-day visit to Gujarat. This is his first visit to the state as a Union Home Minister. 

Lord Jagannath's Kakad Aarti takes place at 4 am. Amit Shah was present there well before time. 

Amit Shah was seen sitting outside the temple before the doors of the temple opened.

Amit Shah is in a two-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency. He inaugurated a number of projects on Wednesday. 

ALSO READ | Amit Shah summons CP Amulya Patnaik over communal clashes in Hauz Qazi

The 142nd Jagannath Yatra in Gujarat coincides with the Puri's Rath Yatra, which began in the wee hours today. 

Amid tight security, the annual chariot festival begins, which will pass through after commencing from the Lord Jagannath Temple in Jamalpur locality. 

Watch | Amit Shah Performs 'Mangala Aarti' At Jagannath Temple

