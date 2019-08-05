Image Source : 4 big decisions announced by Amit Shah on Jammu and Kashmir

In a series of unprecedented announcements, the Modi government rolled out a slew of major decisions on Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. Home Minister Amit Shah announced the revocation of controversial Article 350, Article 370 and that Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir will be two separate Union Territories.

Major decisions announced by Amit Shah on Jammu and Kashmir:

1. Article 370 to go: Home Minister Amit Shah has moved a resolution in Rajya Sabha that all clauses of Article 370 of the Constitution, which give special status to Jammu and Kashmir, will not be applicable in the state. This will come into effect when the President signs gives assent and central government notifies it. Shah said it was wrong to say that Article 370 of the Constitution linked Jammu and Kashmir with India. He said the fact is that Maharaja Hari Singh signed the Instrument of Accession on October 27, 1947 while Article 370 came into existence in 1949.

2. Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir to be two separate Union Territories:

Amit Shah said the government had proposed to reorganize Jammu and Kashmir carving out two separate Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. He said this had been done in view of constant threats of cross border terrorism. The Union Territory of Ladakh was a long pending demand of the people of the region and the decision was aimed at fulfilling the aspiration of the local population, the Minister said.

3. UT in Ladakh to have no legislature

The government proposed bifurcation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir division and Ladakh. He also clarified that UT in Ladakh will have no legislature like Chandigarh.

4. UT of Jammu and Kashmir to have legislature

While Union territory in Ladakh will have no legislature, UT of Jammu and Kashmir will have a legislature like Delhi and Puducherry.