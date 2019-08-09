BJP appoints Prakash Javadekar, Narendra Singh Tomar as poll incharge for Delhi, Haryana respectively

Image Source : FILE Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Amit Shah appoints BJP General Secretary Bhupendra Yadav as Election In-charge

Gearing up for the upcoming Asembly polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday appointed Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and Narendra Singh Tomar as its incharge for elections in Delhi and Haryana respectively.

BJP President and Home Minister Amit Shah appointed Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar as Election In-charge, Uttar Pradesh Minister Bhupendra Singh as Election Co-Incharge, for the upcoming Haryana Assembly Elections.

Shah also appointed BJP National General Secretary Om Prakash Mathur as Election In-charge, Bihar Minister Nand Kishore Yadav as Election Co-Incharge, for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly Elections.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar as Election In-charge, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai as Election Co-Incharge, for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections.

For the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Polls, Shah has appointed BJP General Secretary Bhupendra Yadav as Election In-charge, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya and former Karnataka MLA Laxman Savadi as Election Co-Incharges.

Assembly polls in Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand are slated for later this year while in Delhi they are due early next year.

The BJP is working to retain power in Haryana, Maharashtra and Jharkhand while it will seek to oust the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government from power in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies)

