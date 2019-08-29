Ahmedabad enters green lane as Amit Shah flags off first fleet of electric buses in city

Image Source : TWITTER Amit Shah flags off electric buses in Ahmedabad

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday flagged off the eco-friendly city transport electric buses of Amdavad Municipal Corporation. During the programme, Home Minister Amit Shah also reiterated Gujarat's commitment to be a clean and green state with the introduction of electric vehicles. Shah also exhorted the masses to help make India plastic-free.

Ahmedabad, which will now have 500 electric buses, had earned the Heritage City tag by the UNESCO.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Thursday said the state will take a lead to give a push to call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to use electric vehicles. The chief minister, however, did not give a time-frame as to when these 500 buses will be introduced in the state.

The programme also marked the completion of the campaign to plant 10 lakh saplings in the city, while an estimated 24.60 lakh saplings have been planted in the district.

Here are things you need to know about the electric buses in Ahmedabad

# All electric buses in the state are indigenously made

# Electric buses in Ahmedabad are equipped with batteries that can be swapped and can also be replaced with a fully charged battery after travelling for 40 kms

# The process to replace the batteries takes 3 minutes, which enhances the mobility of buses.

# Electric buses in Ahmedabad have zero-emission technology

# 18 buses were rolled out in the first phase

# The second phase will see the introduction of 300 buses in the city

# A total of 350 buses will ply in Ahmedabad by year end

# The new electric buses are specifically designed for the BRTS tracks of Ahmadabad and can carry 52 passengers at a time

Also Read | Delhi cabinet gives 'in principle' nod to free bus travel for women

Also Read | Cost of electric vehicles to be at par with combustion engine cars in 3-4 yrs: Amitabh Kant