Amit Shah's first visit to Gujarat as Home Minister today

Image Source : PTI Amit Shah in Gujarat today

Amit Shah will visit his home state Gujarat today. According to MHA statement, the union minister will visit Ahmedabad to innaugurate number of new projects including the Income Tax Flyover between Ashram Road and D.K Patel Hall. He will also participate in various other programmes.

As per a press release by BJP, Amit Shah will reach Ahmedabad by 3 pm and outside the airport he will be welcomed. Then, he will innaugurate the newly-built Income tax flyover at Ashram Road in Ahmedabad.

The home minister will innaugurate the DK Patel Hall on VBS Ashram Road at around 5:15 pm. He will also attend the felicitation ceremony at Gujarat University Convention Hall.

Amit Shah will also review the work progress and developments carried out in his parliamentary constituency Gandhinagar later in the evening.

Amit Shah will also take part in the 'Mangal Aarti' in Jaganath Temple in Ahmedabad on July 4. This will be Amit Shah's first visit to Gujarat after taking charge as the Home Minister of India.

(With inputs from ANI)

Watch this video : Home Minister Amit Shah to start his two days visit to Ahmedabad today

ALSO READ | Modi govt is working on Atal ji's path of 'Jamuriyat, Kashmiriyat, & insaniyat': Amit Shah on J&K issue

ALSO READ | Opinion | Why Amit Shah said, Kashmiri separatists shut schools, but send their kids abroad