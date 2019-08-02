Friday, August 02, 2019
     
Amid terror threat, J&K police appeals for calm, asks people to not believe rumours

A heightened threat perception has begun to affect routine life in the state amid an increasing presence of the Indian armed forces. Independence Day preparations are in full swing in all the government schools and colleges. While educational institutes remain open, parents are being cautious and are not sending their children to schools and colleges.

Srinagar Updated on: August 02, 2019 21:13 IST
Earlier this week, the Centre had deployed 10,000 additional troops in the conflict-ridden state. On Thursday, 25,000 more troops were pressed into service (Representational image)

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday clarified that no order was issued for the closure of schools and colleges in the state, contrary to rumours doing rounds, adding people should not believe hearsay.

To this end, Baseer Ahmed Khan, Divisional Commissioner, J-K Police, said: "No schools have been closed. I appeal to people to not believe any rumours. People should contact their concerned deputy commissioners for reliable information."

Earlier this week, the Centre had deployed 10,000 additional troops in the state. On Thursday, 25,000 more troops were pressed into service. On Friday, the annual pilgrimage of Amarnath Yatra was curtailed after a landmine and a sniper rifle were found along the route. Amid the terror threat, people have been queueing outside petrol filling stations.

 
 

