AICC appoints Scindia as chairman of screening committee for upcoming Maharashtra elections

Image Source : PTI Scindia appointed chairman of AICC screening committee

The All India Congress Committee Thursday constituted a screening committee for the upcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra. The party has named Jyotiraditya Scindia as the chairman of the committee.

News agency ANI released a letter, which stated the names of those who have been appointed for the committee.

Image Source : ANI All India Congress Committee constitutes screening committee

Jyotiraditya Scindia had submitted his resignation as the General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on July 7, 2019.

In a tweet, Jyotiraditya Scindia had said, "Accepting the people’s verdict and taking accountability, I had submitted my resignation as General Secretary of AICC to Rahul Gandhi. I thank him for entrusting me with this responsibility and for giving me the opportunity to serve our party."

Scindia also openly vouched for the revoking of Article 370 -- a move undertaken by arch-rivals, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Also Read | Jyotiraditya Scindia supports BJP's Kashmir move

Also Read | Jyotiraditya Scindia resigns as Congress general secretary

In this video: When Scindia resigned from the post of Congress general secretary