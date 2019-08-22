Thursday, August 22, 2019
     
  4. AICC appoints Scindia as chairman of screening committee for upcoming Maharashtra elections

AICC appoints Scindia as chairman of screening committee for upcoming Maharashtra elections

A letter from the party has been released, which states the names of those appointed with the screening committee, ahead of the Assembly elections in Maharashtra.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 22, 2019 21:52 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

Scindia appointed chairman of AICC screening committee 

The All India Congress Committee Thursday constituted a screening committee for the upcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra. The party has named Jyotiraditya Scindia as the chairman of the committee. 

News agency ANI released a letter, which stated the names of those who have been appointed for the committee. 

India Tv - All India Congress Committee constitutes screening committee

Image Source : ANI

All India Congress Committee constitutes screening committee

Jyotiraditya Scindia had submitted his resignation as the General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on July 7, 2019. 

In a tweet, Jyotiraditya Scindia had said, "Accepting the people’s verdict and taking accountability, I had submitted my resignation as General Secretary of AICC to Rahul Gandhi. I thank him for entrusting me with this responsibility and for giving me the opportunity to serve our party."

Scindia also openly vouched for the revoking of Article 370 -- a move undertaken by arch-rivals, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

