'Aisi dhamkiyaan jo hai na hum sunte rehte hain,' says MEA on Al-Qaeda's threatening video

Commenting on Al-Qaeda Chief Ayman al Zawahiri's video in which he has asked Kashmir-based terrorist groups to focus on inflicting “unrelenting blows” on the Indian Army, Raveesh Kumar, official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, “Aisi dhamkiyaan jo hai na hum sunte rehte hain.”

“Aisi dhamkiyaan jo hai na hum sunte rehte hain, mujhe nahi lagta inko seriously lena chahiye (We keep listening to such threats. I don't think we should take it seriously). Our security forces are well equipped and capable of maintaining our territorial integrity and sovereignty,” ANI quoted Raveesh Kumar, as saying, on Thursday.

Ayman al Zawahari, who took over the reins of al Qaeda after the death of Osama bin Laden, said, “I am of the view that the Mujahideen (armed terrorists) in Kashmir — at this stage at least — should focus with single mind on inflicting unrelenting blows on the Indian Army and government so as to bleed the Indian economy and make India suffer sustained losses in manpower and equipment.”

“The video was being checked by the security agencies who believed that it was an attempt to unite the disgruntled terrorist ranks in the valley,” PTI quoted Indian officers as saying.

