Ahmedabad amusement park authorities ignored critical ride maintenance warning; FIR registered | Video

Authorities at Ahmedabad amusement park had been warned to repair parts of the ride that collapsed on Sunday evening. The warning, however, was warned which led to the freak accident claiming the lives of 2 people and injuring 27 others. Out of the injured, 14 are said to be in a critical condition.

The deceased are identified as Manali Rajwadi (24) and Mohammad Javed (22), a police official said.

The mishap occurred in the evening when a pendulum ride malfunctioned and crashed onto the ground.

Meanwhile, Maninagar police in Gujarat late on Sunday lodged a complaint into the Ahmedabad amusement ride collapse incident. Those named in the FIR included Director Ghanshyam Patel, Bhavesh Ghanshyam Patel, Manager Tushar Choksi, Operator Yash (Vikas Lala), Kishan Mohanty and a helper Manish Vaghela.

A probe in the case is on and an FIR against several more people would be launched under sections 304 and 114 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"Twenty nine people were brought to the hospital out of whom two died while twenty seven are being treated," said Ahmedabad Mayor Bijal Patel.

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Chief Fire Officer MF Dastoor said the accident took place as a pipe of the main shaft of the amusement ride broke, causing it to fall down.

"There are 32 seats in the ride that go round. The pipe of the main shaft broke and crashed on the ground. How that pipe broke is a matter of investigation by Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL)," said Dastoor.

The AMC had given a contract to operate the rides in the area to private contractors.

AMC Commissioner Vijay Nehra had said an FIR will be registered and strict action will be taken against responsible persons.

The cause behind the mishap will be investigated by the police and the FSL.

"I have ordered an FIR. Why the ride malfunctioned, the mechanical reason behind it will be probed. Police and FSL will investigate the matter and strong action will be taken," said Nehra.

